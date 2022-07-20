Rainbow Warriors football picked to finish last in in Mountain West Preseason poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first day of the 2022 Mountain West Conference football media days began Wednesday morning in Las Vegas and the conference unveiled their preseason media polls for the upcoming season.

The University of Hawaii football team can be found at the bottom of the list this year, getting pegged to finish sixth place in the West division as decided by the MWC media members.

Hawaii goes into the year with a new head coach in Timmy Chang and majority of their playmakers from the last two seasons not on the roster, so the unknown variables for the Rainbow Warriors is what led to the lowest predicted finish since 2016 — That year was Nick Rolovich’s first year as ‘Bows head man and would end up finishing second in the West.

Rival Fresno State was predicted to win the division, followed by San Diego State, San Jose State, Nevada, UNLV and finally UH.

On the other side of the bracket, Boise State was pegged to take the Mountain Division for a record 15th consecutive season.

This will also be the final season of the two-division format before switching to their new schedule format in 2023.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to open fall training camp next week.

