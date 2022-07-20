Power Line wildfire on Hawaii Island fully contained after burning for over a week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that has been burning since last week Monday is now 100% contained, according to officials.

The fire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa has burned through over 42 acres.

The blaze was first reported on July 11 near a power line road at around 4,800 foot elevation in the park, investigators said.

HVNP said the burn has impacted habitat for native birds and a nearly 1,800-foot fence that protects native forest was damaged.

Officials said no homes or structures are threatened.

Mauna Loa Road remains closed to the public from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot as fire personnel use the roadway for equipment used to mop up smoldering patches.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

