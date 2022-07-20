Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Power Line wildfire on Hawaii Island fully contained after burning for over a week

Your top local stories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wildfire at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that has been burning since last week Monday is now 100% contained, according to officials.

The fire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa has burned through over 42 acres.

The blaze was first reported on July 11 near a power line road at around 4,800 foot elevation in the park, investigators said.

HVNP said the burn has impacted habitat for native birds and a nearly 1,800-foot fence that protects native forest was damaged.

Officials said no homes or structures are threatened.

Mauna Loa Road remains closed to the public from the gate at the Kipukapuaulu parking lot as fire personnel use the roadway for equipment used to mop up smoldering patches.

The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him off his land
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
He says a new county policy will prevent those criminals from being released on their own...
Mayor: New HPD arrest protocol aimed at cracking down on ‘bad actors’

Latest News

Don’t throw away your shot! Tickets for Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ go on sale soon
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (July 20, 2022)
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
Hawaii reports 13 additional COVID deaths, over 4,000 new cases in past week
DLNR says the birds are also a sustainable food source.
The state just shipped in hundreds of baby birds to kill them. Here’s why