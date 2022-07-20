Tributes
NSF to hold public meetings on TMT before making funding decision

(image: Thirty Meter Telescope)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is going beyond legal requirements before deciding whether to help fund the Thirty Meter Telescope given the number of strong views on the project.

The public is also being given a chance to comment on the telescope.

NSF plans to four public meetings in August on the Big Island.

For a list of those meetings, click here.

