Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

National jewelry chain must issue refunds, forgive debt as part of multi-state deal

Generic Image
Generic Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii joined a multi-state effort with the Federal Trade Commission that recovered $34.2 million for servicemembers and veterans who were defrauded by a national jewelry chain.

Harris Jewelry used charity pleas as a marketing tactic to lure servicemembers into financing contracts to buy overpriced, poor quality jewelry.

The agreement requires the company to stop collecting on outstanding debt, provide refunds and fix credit scores for 46,000 servicemembers.

Nearly 1,000 Hawaii servicemembers will benefit from the agreement.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property
HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Ko’olina and went to...
Police officers responded with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully
Police say they responded to Paradise Cove Condominiums after a 911 caller said there was blood...
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Latest News

The annual awards show is happening this week Wednesday in Waikiki.
TONIGHT: Here’s how to watch the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards live on K5 and online
Midday Newscast: China also grapples with heatwave, COVID workers collapsing
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
Traveling this summer? Don’t let your luggage end up in these airport ‘graveyards’
A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of...
Landowner accuses Hawaii paramilitary group of forcing him out, squatting on property