National jewelry chain must issue refunds, forgive debt as part of multi-state deal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii joined a multi-state effort with the Federal Trade Commission that recovered $34.2 million for servicemembers and veterans who were defrauded by a national jewelry chain.

Harris Jewelry used charity pleas as a marketing tactic to lure servicemembers into financing contracts to buy overpriced, poor quality jewelry.

The agreement requires the company to stop collecting on outstanding debt, provide refunds and fix credit scores for 46,000 servicemembers.

Nearly 1,000 Hawaii servicemembers will benefit from the agreement.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.