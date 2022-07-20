Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards returns to a live broadcast this Wednesday

The annual awards show is happening this week Wednesday in Waikiki.
The annual awards show is happening this week Wednesday in Waikiki.(HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 45th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are happening live and in-person this week at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are often hailed as the Grammys of Hawaiian music. The event recognizes local artists in an array of genres, and celebrates the community’s effort to preserve and expand Hawaiian music.

Some notable nominees this year include three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, who is in the running for Album, Music Video and Song of the Year, along with a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year and several other categories.

University of Hawaii group The Tuahine Troupe earned an impressive eight nominations with the recording of their very first album, Keāiwaokulamanu. The group was born out of the Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language under the guidance of UH Mānoa Associate Professor and respected Kumu Hula Keawe Lopes.

The Tuahine Troupe is comprised of students, alumni and faculty. During the process of recording, Kumu Lopes aimed to teach students the larger purpose of language preservation and expansion.

“Learning the songs, learning the meanings, learning how to build upon those kinds of poetic expressions [of] our kūpuna allows them to further develop their language skills,” Lopes said.

Some of the group’s nominations include Album of the Year, Group of the Year, and Most Promising Artist.

The awards show will happen this Wednesday, July 20. The pre-show will air on K5 at 5:30 p.m. The live broadcast will follow at 7 p.m. on K5. Hawaii News Now will also stream the event online.

This is the largest event for the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts. This year it is happening in conjunction with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Tickets are still available here.

Below is a full list of nominees:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Police arrest man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo
July 31 will now mark Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaii
Ja Rule and Ashanti are heading to Honolulu this fall.
A throwback concert: Power duo from 2000s headed to Honolulu

Latest News

He says a new county policy will prevent those criminals from being released on their own...
Mayor: New HPD arrest protocol aimed at cracking down on ‘bad actors’
Netflix charging for 'extra homes'
What the Tech: Netflix is going to charge more if you share your password
Worldwide recognition and potentially millions in funding could be heading to an Oahu program...
Innovative Oahu program for at-risk youth in the running for globally-competitive $20M grant
Hawaii sisters travel to Kentucky to compete at U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championships