Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards returns to a live broadcast this Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 45th annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are happening live and in-person this week at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are often hailed as the Grammys of Hawaiian music. The event recognizes local artists in an array of genres, and celebrates the community’s effort to preserve and expand Hawaiian music.

Some notable nominees this year include three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, who is in the running for Album, Music Video and Song of the Year, along with a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year and several other categories.

University of Hawaii group The Tuahine Troupe earned an impressive eight nominations with the recording of their very first album, Keāiwaokulamanu. The group was born out of the Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language under the guidance of UH Mānoa Associate Professor and respected Kumu Hula Keawe Lopes.

The Tuahine Troupe is comprised of students, alumni and faculty. During the process of recording, Kumu Lopes aimed to teach students the larger purpose of language preservation and expansion.

“Learning the songs, learning the meanings, learning how to build upon those kinds of poetic expressions [of] our kūpuna allows them to further develop their language skills,” Lopes said.

Some of the group’s nominations include Album of the Year, Group of the Year, and Most Promising Artist.

The awards show will happen this Wednesday, July 20. The pre-show will air on K5 at 5:30 p.m. The live broadcast will follow at 7 p.m. on K5. Hawaii News Now will also stream the event online.

This is the largest event for the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts. This year it is happening in conjunction with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Tickets are still available here.

Below is a full list of nominees:

