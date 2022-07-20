Landowner accuses paramilitary Hawaiian sovereignty group of forcing him off his land

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial Hawaiian paramilitary group is being accused of squatting on another parcel of land in Kahaluu.

It comes after several of its members were evicted and arrested in Kunia earlier this month.

But the head of the Occupied Forces Hawaii Army said his group has nothing to do with the occupation.

“(They) are engaged in persecuting and harassing me ... have caused me extreme hardship and agonizing sufferings,” the landowner said, in court papers.

The 86-year-old owner said when he tried to inspect the property, Lindsey Kinney ― who is linked by federal officials to the Occupied Forces Hawaii Army ― pushed him off the property, changed the locks and took over.

The dispute comes after Honolulu police officers and state deputy sheriffs arrested nine people linked to Occupied Forces Hawaii earlier this month for squatting and trespassing on private property in Kunia.

Several had claimed ancestral rights to the land.

But unlike the previous Kunia dispute, none of the Kahaluu occupiers say they have ownership rights to the land.

“There’s no allegation, no claim that they own the property,” said Lind.

Sam Lilikoi, the leader of Occupied Forces Hawaii, agreed.

He added that Kinney, who is now in federal custody for allegedly threatening city and state officials, isn’t a member of his organization.

“We’re not occupying that whatsoever,” said Lilikoi.

“It actually has nothing to do with our side of it. That’s on the land court end. That’s totally outside our jurisdiction.”

Lilikoi said that if a court were to order an eviction there’s nothing that his organization can do stop the tenants from being kicked off the land.

