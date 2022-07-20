Police officers surrounded a property with their guns drawn. They had the wrong house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei man wants an apology after police officers approached his house with their guns drawn. It turns out authorities were at the wrong house.

HPD said the officers were responding to a terroristic threatening call in Koolina when they surrounded John Huffington’s home in Koolina around 2 a.m. Friday.

Huffington says everyone inside was sound asleep.

The next morning, neighbors told him to check his cameras and what he found was alarming.

“Officers all with rifles pointed at our house on the loudspeaker, telling me to come out, put my hands up,” said Huffington. “It was pretty shocking to see that on home video.”

At least seven officers armed with pistols and rifles waited outside the home for nearly 20 minutes before they left.

Retired Deputy Chief of HPD John McCarthy said a response like that is protocol.

“When there’s a call that the caller says that there’s a firearm involved, you’re going to have almost all available responding units respond to that scene,” said McCarthy. “Because you don’t want one officer going there, he gets injured, where he can’t call for help.”

“Normally, the dispatcher will keep the caller on the line until the police get there,” said Ken Lawson of UH’s Law School. “That way they know that the police met up with the person who’s seeking the help.”

“If you cut the line before that, you could have an incident like this.”

Authorities opened a first-degree terroristic threatening case, to which law enforcement experts said it meant someone could have been in serious danger.

“I can respect the protocol,” said Huffington. “I would have thought though, that they had been out there that long for almost 30 minutes, and no one would come out of my house that they would have double check like hey, do we have the right building?”

Huffington is asking for an apology from police, property management and the person who called HPD.

“I think it could have turned into a bad situation, if I would have walked outside with a flashlight, just to see what was going on,” said Huffington. “You know, they don’t know what’s in my hand or anything else.”

Huffington said he has not received an apology from anyone yet.

After the officers left the house, HPD would not share whether they had responded to a different address.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.