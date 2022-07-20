Tributes
Hawaii sisters travel to Kentucky to compete at U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championships

Two local sisters are off to Bowling Green, Kentucky to compete in the 73rd U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championships.
By Cienna Pilotin and Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hauula natives, Mia and Ava Cepeda, qualified for the tournament on June 18 at Hualalai Golf Course in Kailua-Kona.

The Cepeda sisters are coached by their parents Karla and Baxter at First Tee Hawaii.

A milestone accomplishment for any junior golfer, but to be able to do it with your sister is even more special.

“You know every tournament we’re kind of competing.” Ava Cepeda told Hawaii News Now. “Even if we’re not in the same age division, we’re like competing against each other.”

“We’re comparing and stuff so yeah, but it’s definitely cool.” Mia Cepeda said. “It’s unique in that way in this field because there’s only one other pair of sisters.”

They’re also representing their hometown of Hauula.

“It’s really cool just because there’s not a lot of golfers on that side and we both play for Kahuku.” Mia said. “And there’s like a few other people, so it’s nice to be able to like represent.”

The two-day tourney wrapped up on Tuesday in Kentucky and unfortunately, neither sister was able to shoot low enough to reach the trophy, however the immense support they received throughout the journey was just as rewarding.

“Thank you for this support.” Both the Cepeda said.

