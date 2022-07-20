Forecast: Breezy winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades prevail through the week. A typical summertime weather pattern will focus clouds and showers over windward slopes.

Aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry.

The current south swell will continue to slowly, with only small surf expected Thursday through the weekend.

A new small, long-period south swell could give south shore surf a small boost early next week.

Steady trade wind swell will keep east shore surf near to slightly below normal levels during the next 7 days.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.