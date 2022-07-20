Firefighters contain large blaze on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The large blaze on Hawaii Island is now 100% contained, said the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday.

The spread on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa holds at nearly 43 acres in size.

Mauna Loa Road remains closed to all public use, and only authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate until further notice, officials said.

According to investigators, the fire was first reported around 6 p.m. on July 11 near a power line road at around 4,800 foot elevation in the park.

No homes or structures were damaged. However, park staff said they are evaluating rehabilitation efforts after the fire impacted habitat for native birds and damaged a 1,760-foot fence.

An investigation is ongoing.

