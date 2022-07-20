Episode 122: Hawaii child actress Kylie Kuioka on landing her first big role

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Child actress Kylie Kuioka joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

The former Iolani student plays “Emiko” in the animated film “Paws of Fury: Legend of Hank.”

The 12-year-old and her family left Kaimuki for the bright lights of New York City to pursue her acting career and as she shares, it’s been quite a whirlwind of exciting events!

