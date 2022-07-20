Tributes
Episode 122: Hawaii child actress Kylie Kuioka on landing her first big role

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Child actress Kylie Kuioka joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

The former Iolani student plays “Emiko” in the animated film “Paws of Fury: Legend of Hank.”

The 12-year-old and her family left Kaimuki for the bright lights of New York City to pursue her acting career and as she shares, it’s been quite a whirlwind of exciting events!

Listen now on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts.

