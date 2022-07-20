50 states, 30 days, lots of swimming: Brothers take on the ‘Ultimate Swim-A-Thon’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two brothers touched down in Hawaii on Tuesday afternoon for the first stop of their journey known as the ‘The Ultimate Swim-A-Thon.’

Arizona natives Joe and John Zemaitis are planning to swim in all 50 states over the next 30 days.

It’s all part of an initiative with the USA Swimming foundation and they’re seeking to raise awareness on water safety and open water swimming.

They’re both lifelong competitive swimmers and have also swam the English Channel.

Each swim on this journey will be 6.2 miles and their opening leg is at Makaha beach Wednesday morning.

“The biggest challenges as far as planning the swim were just finding good bodies of water that are clean, that are safe, that have good access and that were close enough to our next stop to make it all flow seamlessly,” John said.

“So we’re not driving hundreds of miles out of the way if we don’t have to and we hit lakes, rivers, oceans, any body of water we can find in all 50 states.”

They’ll hit the water early Wednesday and then it’s off to Alaska for the second leg.

“My training probably isn’t as good as it could have been,” Joe said.

“I’m relying mostly on my background from swimming growing up. My brother and I have done a lot of long open water swims, so I think I should be fine. Hopefully, I’ll get stronger as I go.”

You can follow their journey on social media at Swim Brothers USA or by clicking here.

