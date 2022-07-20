Tributes
3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

By WPEC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) - Police officers responding to a 911 call found three people dead in a Florida condominium in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

Police found three people dead Sunday night inside a unit at Paradise Cove Condominiums in West Palm Beach. Neighbors noticed a heavy police presence around 10 p.m.

“The parking lot was all yellow tape, and there were a lot of police officers, police cars, firetrucks, paramedics,” neighbor Everett Hamilton said.

Police say they responded to a welfare check at the condominium after a 911 caller said there was blood seeping from inside the home. The first officers on scene discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a third person.

Police say they found a gun in one of the bedrooms.

“It’s very disappointing to know that somebody lost their life. A lot of collateral damage. I’m sure a lot of people involved, family members and loved ones,” Hamilton said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the killings but are calling it a case of domestic violence. Officers say there were no signs of forced entry, and the three people killed were all residents of the condo.

“Disbelief, that’s my first thought. But my first reaction is fear,” neighbor Immanuel Smith said. “I feel like I can’t get away from the gun violence. I moved from a violent area to move back into a violent area.”

The medical examiner is still finding the causes of death.

Copyright 2022 WPEC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

