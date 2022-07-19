Tributes
Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before White House visit

Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human Rights Award on behalf of the people of Ukraine for their brave fight against Russia from Dr. Edwin Feulner, chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:55 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, on Tuesday accepted a human rights award on behalf of the people of Ukraine in recognition of their fight against Russia’s invasion of their country.

The Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation recognized the Ukrainian people with its Dissident Human Rights Award. Zelenska, who is visiting Washington this week, accepted the award in person.

“It is an honor to be here and accept this award in the name of every Ukrainian man and woman fighting Russian aggression today,” she said, speaking through a translator.

Her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has won admiration from Ukrainians and Ukraine’s supporters abroad by staying put in the capital, Kyiv, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his attack on Ukraine in late February.

Zelenska largely disappeared with the couple’s two children during the first months after the invasion but emerged from seclusion May 8 to greet U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who had been traveling in eastern Europe and made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine to meet her counterpart.

Officials say Ukraine is slowly taking back territory. (CNN, Ukrainian Armed Forces, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, AFP, Telegram, Ukraine National Police)

Zelenska was due at the White House later Tuesday to meet with Jill Biden. Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Biden, said the women would discuss continued U.S. support for Ukraine and its people as they defend their democracy and cope with the fallout from Russia’s war.

On Wednesday, Zelenska will address members of Congress in an auditorium at the Capitol, following a similar appearance by her husband at an earlier stage of the war.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

