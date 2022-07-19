Tributes
YMCA looks to hire staff for A+ After School programs ahead of upcoming school year

The YMCA is hosting an “Instant Interviews and Hire Night” on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nuuanu YMCA and Leeward YMCA.(Courtesy: YMCA of Honolulu)
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:36 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of the upcoming school year, the YMCA of Honolulu is hiring in order to have enough staff to help run the A+ After School programs.

YMCA staffers are looking for about 125 youth staff members to make it happen.

”Last school year, more than 1,500 families were on A+ After School program wait lists due to school capacity restrictions and staffing challenges. With many COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the Y hopes to enroll A+ students at full capacity if staffing needs can be met,” said Lisa Ontai, Vice President of Marketing and Mission Advancement for the YMCA of Honolulu.

The YMCA is hosting an “Instant Interviews and Hire Night” on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nuuanu YMCA and Leeward YMCA.

”To attract and retain youth staff members, the Y is offering up to $900 in school year job bonuses, $250 in Y Credit for New Hire Referrals and for Y Staff who refer new hires, $250. We are also flexible and offering in-person and Zoom interviews,” added Ontai.

There is also paid training and convenient work locations across Oahu with flexible part-time and full-time schedules as well as employee benefits that include free Y membership and up to 50% off Y Programs and Camp.

“Our greatest need are site directors and group leaders for our A+ After School programs,” said Greg Waibel, President and CEO, YMCA of Honolulu.

“It’s a great job for those looking for a fun, friendly and supportive work environment with flexible hours, and the opportunity to gain career-building experience while making a positive impact in our community with keiki. We have a variety of part-time and full-time  job opportunities that are perfect for everyone from first-time job seekers to seasoned professionals.”

For a complete list of all YMCA of Honolulu job opportunities, go to ymcahonolulu.org.

