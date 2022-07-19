Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali’i Pontes taken in the 2022 MLB Draft

Another Rainbow Warriors baseball player is taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Another Rainbow Warriors baseball player is taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Rainbow Warriors baseball player is taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.

University of Hawaii right-handed pitcher Blaze Koali’i Pontes was drafted in the 16th round by the Oakland Athletics.

The Kamehameha Alumni had a breakout season in Manoa, becoming UH’s ace midway through the year — finishing the year with a First team All-Big West selection.

Pontes went 5-1 with a 2.04 ERA while striking out 80 batters in 70 1/3 innings.

He is the second ‘Bow taken in this draft, giving Hawaii multiple draft picks in the same draft for the first time since 2018.

The former Warrior is also the 21′s Kamehameha product selected, which is more than any other Hawaii high school.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Police arrest man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo
July 31 will now mark Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaii
Ja Rule and Ashanti are heading to Honolulu this fall.
A throwback concert: Power duo from 2000s headed to Honolulu

Latest News

Hawaii’s Manti Te’o featured in new Netflix Documentary detailing girlfriend hoax
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie
Former Rainbow Warriors pitcher Cade Halemanu selected in 2022 MLB Draft