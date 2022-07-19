University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali’i Pontes taken in the 2022 MLB Draft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Rainbow Warriors baseball player is taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.

University of Hawaii right-handed pitcher Blaze Koali’i Pontes was drafted in the 16th round by the Oakland Athletics.

The Kamehameha Alumni had a breakout season in Manoa, becoming UH’s ace midway through the year — finishing the year with a First team All-Big West selection.

Pontes went 5-1 with a 2.04 ERA while striking out 80 batters in 70 1/3 innings.

He is the second ‘Bow taken in this draft, giving Hawaii multiple draft picks in the same draft for the first time since 2018.

The former Warrior is also the 21′s Kamehameha product selected, which is more than any other Hawaii high school.

