UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team announced on Monday that they will participate in the inaugural North Shore Classic’ on Thanksgiving weekend in Laie.

The two-day tourney is set to be played at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

“This is a great community here, a knowledgeable fan base and a rabid fan base.” UH head coach Eran Ganot told reporters.

The ‘Bows will be a part of the inaugural field which includes Sacramento State, Southern Utah and Texas State.

With idea of bringing a tournament to the North Shore years in the making, but besides the competition on the court, this tourney gives UH the chance to truly experience being “The Home Team.”

“So the opportunity to see them you know on TV or read about them, obviously has been very beneficial, but to get them up close and personal and for them to be able to feel how special this entire state is.” Ganot said.

According to coach Ganot, they don’t plan on stopping in Laie.

“This is hopefully, not just the start of this great event, but the start of a trend to continue to get us to other islands.” Ganot said. “To get all of our student athletes to other islands.”

This will also be a homecoming for Rainbow Warriors stand out Samuta Avea who played prep ball at Kahuku High School — just 6 miles down the road from BYUH.

The Former Red Raider — who missed all of last season due to a back injury — described a chicken skin moment for him, knowing his potential return to action will be in a place already filled with memories.

“Like I feel it already.” Avea said. “It’s a real emotional feeling that I can’t really describe, it’s nothing but happiness though and just memories.”

“I spent a lot of time in here before, so to get to play here and do it with my guys, I love my guys, it’s going to be awesome.”

Ticketing information will be announced soon, but in the meantime Avea has a simple message to the people of the North Shore.

“Our job moving forward is to make a lot of noise here in November and get it popping and then it’s up to the north to take over and do what they want to do.” Avea said.

Additional information on possibly televising the games will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.