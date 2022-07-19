Tributes
Scientists monitor new seismic activity at Hawaii’s undersea volcano

Kamaehuakanaloa is an active volcano that was formed by Kilauea. While earthquake swarms are frequent at this site, the most intense one was in 1996 — with more than 4,000 events, according to HVO.(USGS)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists are monitoring new seismic activity at Hawaii’s youngest volcano.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said magna movement is the likely cause of a series of tremors that started Saturday at the undersea volcano Kamaehuakanaloa, also known as Loihi.

Pulses of seismic energy are still occurring every 15 to 20 seconds, according to HVO.

Could Hawaii’s undersea volcano trigger an eruption like the one in Tonga? Not likely.

Kamaehuakanaloa is an active volcano that was formed by Kilauea. While earthquake swarms are frequent at this site, the most intense one was in 1996 — with more than 4,000 events, according to HVO.

Roughly 22 miles off the southeast coast of the Big Island, Hawaii’s newest volcano rises 10,000 feet from the ocean floor with its summit about 3,000 feet under the surface.

Ken Hon, the HVO scientist-in charge, said that they are not expecting eruptions at this time.

If an eruption were to occur, he says it would not be a threat to Hawaii Island.

“If the swarm intensifies or changes significantly, HVO will issue an additional notice,” Hon said.

The earthquake swarm did not cause any damage to infrastructure and was reported as not felt. Hon also said neither Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes have changed due to the swarm.

