Saint Louis Standout Aiva Arquette gets taken in the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis Crusaders shortstop Aiva Arquette has been selected on the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 2022 Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year was taken in the 18th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 528th pick overall.

Arquette is the second ILH product to get selected in this years draft, joining Kamehameha alumni and University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali’i Pontes.

The 6-foot-4 shortstop was ranked in the top-200 draft prospects according to MLB.com.

Arquette also has the option to not sign his pro contract and play college ball at the University of Washington.

