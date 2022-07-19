Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Report: Rep. Omar among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 16 members of Congress were among 34 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Police arrest man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo
July 31 will now mark Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaii
Ja Rule and Ashanti are heading to Honolulu this fall.
A throwback concert: Power duo from 2000s headed to Honolulu

Latest News

100 million in the US face excessive heat warnings or heat advisories. (CNN, France 2/France 3,...
US, Europe hammered by heat
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting