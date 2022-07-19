Police open attempted murder investigation after man apparently shot near Ala Wai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man was apparently shot in the area of Ala Wai Community Park.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 20s suffered a wound to his lower body. Officials said he was transported to a trauma facility in serious condition.

Further details were not yet released, an investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

