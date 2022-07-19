Tributes
A pioneer in the skies: One of Hawaiian Airlines’ first female pilots retires after 38 years

Kendall "Kiki" Culler, one of the first female pilots to fly for Hawaiian Airlines, retired from the carrier Saturday after 38 years.
Kendall “Kiki” Culler, one of the first female pilots to fly for Hawaiian Airlines, retired from the carrier Saturday after 38 years.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kendall “Kiki” Culler, one of the first female pilots to fly for Hawaiian Airlines, retired from the carrier Saturday after 38 years.

She was met at Boston’s airport after her final flight as captain with lei, cake and plenty of hugs.

Hawaiian Airlines said she was one of the most senior pilots with the carrier.

“This is a sad time for me,” said, in a blog post on HawaiianAirlines.com.

“I don’t think anyone on the outside could understand what we have at Hawaiian. We have so much camaraderie, love and respect for one another. I wish there could have been 40 flight attendants on my last flight because I love them all and grew up with them. We’ve been flying together for 38 years!”

Culler was hired by Hawaiian in 1984. Today, about 9% of Hawaiian’s pilots are women.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

