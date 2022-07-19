Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon

FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a...
FILE PHOTO - According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price at the pump is going down.

According to a price-reporting agency for AAA, regular gas costs less than $4 a gallon at nearly one in five gas stations in the U.S.

Most of the cheaper gas is in the Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.

Despite relief for some, AAA says the national average is still $4.52 a gallon.

The drop in price can be attributed in part to fears of a global recession. Oil and gas futures have fallen, lowering the price at the pump.

The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in mid-June, according to GasBuddy. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Police arrest man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo
July 31 will now mark Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaii
Ja Rule and Ashanti are heading to Honolulu this fall.
A throwback concert: Power duo from 2000s headed to Honolulu

Latest News

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday.
Police open attempted murder investigation after man shot in McCully
Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder; the only thing he's...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
VIDEO: Sesame Place character appears to purposefully ignore Black girls
Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York.
WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole
With a 6-year-old child in his arms, Nick Bostic runs out of a burning home.
HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home