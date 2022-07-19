Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

Tributes
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

