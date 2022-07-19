July 31 marks an important day in Hawaii’s history. It’s now also an official state holiday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new official state holiday.

July 31 will now mark La Hoihoi Ea, or Sovereignty Restoration Day.

The day commemorates King Kamehameha III, who established the date of sovereignty as its first national holiday. In 1840, British forces raised the union jack in Honolulu to symbolize taking control of Hawaii.

King Kamehameha III responded by sending representatives to a British court.

It was on July 31, 1843, that the Hawaiian flag was re-raised in Honolulu and power was returned to the king.

“The marking of this day can be heard by the generations 100 years from now, who will look back and see that our people are doing the work to do what is right,” said La Hoihoi Ea Honolulu Organizer Imai Winchester.

Gov. David Ige held a commemorative bill signing presentation to make the holiday official.

A celebration is scheduled for July 31 at Thomas Square, beginning at 11 a.m.

Winchester said the bill “honors the work from previous leaders in our Hawaiian community who have fought long and hard and who have sacrificed and invested in the public celebration of La Hoihoi Ea.”

