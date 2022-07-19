Honolulu mayor prefaces new policy that would confront crime in key areas on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he’s trying to crack down on repeat, low-level criminals on Oahu.

He says a new county policy will prevent those criminals from being released on their own recognizance.

Prior to this policy, those who are accused and released on their own recognizance would be released, without posting bail, and would have to promise to return at a later time for their court date.

He says now they will be held overnight by police on weekdays and appear in court the next morning.

Blangiardi made this announcement on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii conversation Monday.

He said that the decision came after a “historic” meeting with prosecutors, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, the courts and business leaders.

“We got some bad actors out there with lots of priors who’ve been getting their wrist slapped, coming back out on the street to become a detriment to society and we’ve noticed especially in a couple key pronounced areas,” Blangiardi said.

He says this is aimed at helping reduce crime in areas such as Waikiki and Chinatown.

“This is going to go a long way in helping us deal with the criminal element that hides in that homeless population but is not really homeless at all,” he said.

Prosecutor Steve Alm told the Star-Advertiser that suspects with mental health issues are their biggest problem.

Alm says prosecutors want to be able to do research in the morning and argue in court that a certain suspect should be sent to the State Hospital for an evaluation.

He says when those suspects are released on their own recognizance, prosecutors do not have a chance to make that argument.

Some are skeptical about how effective this new policy will be.

The ACLU says it’s concerned that this policy will worsen overcrowding at jails.

