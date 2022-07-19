Tributes
He’s a cow cuddler (and he wants you to be one, too)

What started as an animal rescue has grown into a full-time farm — and the owner helps pay the bills by renting his cows out for cuddles.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Narayan Higgins never imagined his world would revolve around cows.

Not even in his wildest dreams.

“I was really good in school. I loved playing video games. I wanted to maybe be a programmer or maybe do something in finance like investment banking, and business marketing. That’s what I was majoring in,” he said.

Higgins was born on Oahu and raised on Maui.

Then he settled on the Big Island, and the cows came home ― so to speak.

“I had been learning about how our soil is being depleted, and also how Hawaii is so dependent on foreign inputs,” he said. “I was like, ‘I really want to get involved in agriculture. Organic sustainable agriculture.’”

In 2019, Higgins rescued a few cows destined for slaughter. A crowdfunding campaign led to him buying an entire herd.

“I always tell people I’m like the Tom Sawyer of cows,” he said.

And his approach if very different. He runs a cattle farm without physical fences, using electronic fencing to keep his animals on property.

And it’s even more unique.

Higgins runs the Krishna Cow Sanctuary where he offers something called ... cow cuddling therapy. Customers come from far and wide for snuggling sessions with Higgins’ band of bovines.

Why you ask?

“The best experience to just lay on a cow. Their heart is slower than ours and their temperature is higher, so it’s naturally extremely just calming, soothing, relaxing,” he said.

Bookings fill up fast. Individuals, families and groups descend on his farm to cuddle with his animals.

Even the standoffish get into it.

“I intentionally try to win over the people who didn’t want to come,” he said. “Almost every single time they’re laying with the cows, getting hugs by the cows. They say, ‘This is so cool. I learned so much.’”

That’s because Higgins teaches his customers about cows and farming.

“Their relationships to humans. Their relationships to the ecosystem. How they’re healing the soil here,” he said.

A 90-minute session runs about $75. His bookings come through AirBnB. And it’s keeping his cow sanctuary going, enabling him to rescue more cows.

His says his animals love it.

“Whenever people show up the cows are like, ‘Oh, yeah! It’s time,’” he said.

Higgins plans to care for cows the rest of his life.

And when he gets stressed out and needs a hug, he’s got pasture full of them.

