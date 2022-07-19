Hawaii’s Manti Te’o featured in new Netflix Documentary detailing girlfriend hoax

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Notre Dame and Punahou standout Manti Te’o is set to be the subject of the latest installment in Netflix’s ‘Untold’ sports docu-series.

The two-part documentary, aptly titled ‘The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist’, explores one of the most talked about stories in recent college football history — Te’o’s fake girlfriend scandal.

The former Punahou star breaks down the story and how it unraveled that he was the victim of a catfishing hoax when his thought to be girlfriend Lennay Kekua didn’t really exist.

Netflix also interviews Naya Tuiasasopo who had gone by Lennay Kekua during Te’o’s final season at Notre Dame.

‘Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist’ premieres on Netflix on August 16th.

The Untold series previously featured episodes on the ‘Malice at the Palace’ and Caitlyn Jenner.

