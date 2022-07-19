Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Manti Te’o featured in new Netflix Documentary detailing girlfriend hoax

(WNDU)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Notre Dame and Punahou standout Manti Te’o is set to be the subject of the latest installment in Netflix’s ‘Untold’ sports docu-series.

The two-part documentary, aptly titled ‘The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist’, explores one of the most talked about stories in recent college football history — Te’o’s fake girlfriend scandal.

The former Punahou star breaks down the story and how it unraveled that he was the victim of a catfishing hoax when his thought to be girlfriend Lennay Kekua didn’t really exist.

Netflix also interviews Naya Tuiasasopo who had gone by Lennay Kekua during Te’o’s final season at Notre Dame.

‘Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist’ premieres on Netflix on August 16th.

The Untold series previously featured episodes on the ‘Malice at the Palace’ and Caitlyn Jenner.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
Police arrest man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo
July 31 will now mark Sovereignty Restoration Day in Hawaii
Ja Rule and Ashanti are heading to Honolulu this fall.
A throwback concert: Power duo from 2000s headed to Honolulu

Latest News

Another Rainbow Warriors baseball player is taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.
University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali’i Pontes taken in the 2022 MLB Draft
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie
UH men’s basketball apart of inaugural field for ‘North Shore Classic’ in Laie
Former Rainbow Warriors pitcher Cade Halemanu selected in 2022 MLB Draft