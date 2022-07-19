Hawaii lawmaker pleads not guilty to DUI charges following arrest in Ewa Beach
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:53 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Rep. Matt LoPresti has pleaded not guilty on charges of driving under the influence.
Honolulu police arrested LoPresti on June 16 after he was found pulled over in a bicycle lane near Fort Weaver and Geiger Roads in Ewa Beach.
The police officer, Steven Chun, said Matt LoPresti smelled of alcohol.
LoPresti refused a field sobriety test, but later agreed to a blood draw.
He’s due back in court on Sept. 2.
