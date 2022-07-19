Tributes
Former Rainbow Warriors pitcher Cade Halemanu selected in 2022 MLB Draft

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City’s own and former Rainbow Warriors pitcher Cade Halemanu was selected on Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Halemanu was taken on day two of the Draft in the 10th round with the 314th overall pick.

It is estimated that the Pearl City alumni was drafted with a $149,500 slot value.

This comes a month after the former ‘Bows announced his commitment to the University of Oregon — Halemanu entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

At the beginning of the season, Halemanu was the team’s Friday night ace, but he would finish the year going 4-5 with a 4.69 ERA in 71 innings.

