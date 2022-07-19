Forecast: Big surf and gusty winds expected to slowly back down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the islands will slowly drift eastward, allowing locally strong trade winds to weaken through the remainder of the week.

Clouds and limited showers will favor windward slopes through Tuesday. Showers will then expand through the remainder of the work week, as an upper trough moves north of the region.

The High Surf Warning for south facing shores will continue into early morning Tuesday.

The swell will continue to decrease slowly Tuesday and drop below the High Surf Advisory threshold of 10 feet for the south-facing shores on Wednesday.

No additional south swells are expected for the Thursday through Saturday time frame.

East-facing shores will continue to see elevated short period choppy surf over the next couple days due to enhanced trade winds.

