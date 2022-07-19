Don’t throw away your shot! Tickets for Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ go on sale soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Broadway’s hit musical “Hamilton’' is coming to Hawaii!

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

The show makes its Hawaii debut right on time for the holiday season. It will run from Dec. 7 to Jan. 29 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“Hamilton” has become a worldwide sensation since its Broadway premiere in 2015.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show journeys into the origins of the United States through the eyes of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Miranda’s blend of modern hip-hop styles with traditional theater techniques landed the production 11 Tony Awards and a Grammy — solidifying Miranda’s status as Broadway royalty.

Hawaii’s “Hamilton” will be performed by the Angelica Company, which is touring the musical nationwide.

“Hamilton” is part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Hawaii season, which also includes “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and “Cats.”

Official tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

