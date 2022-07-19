Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Civil Defense: Damage left behind by powerful swell a reminder to be prepared

Monster surf from a powerful swell kept those along Hawaii's southern shores on high alert this weekend.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monster surf from a powerful swell kept those along Hawaii’s southern shores on high alert this weekend.

Some of the most striking images came from Hawaii Island as waves crashed a Kona wedding and pummeled a Keauhou townhome complex.

“We went out to dinner because we thought it would be fine and we got back around 10 p.m. and smoke detectors were going off, houses started pulling apart,” said Tanya Fedak, who is visiting Hawaii from Chicago.

“I think three units were completely flooded, all their furniture was gone. We’re the only unit that didn’t have to evacuate, so we got really lucky.”

Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses

County officials say the island’s damage from the swell appears to be isolated to that property.

And as of Monday morning, they haven’t received reports of any structural destruction at any county facilities.

“We knew there was gonna be big size,” said Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. “There’s a lot of energy in this swell and that’s why we took the precaution to close all of our beach parks.”

While the county is prepared for any event, emergency preparedness officials say this past weekend served as a reminder that we are in the thick of hurricane season.

“It was a good warm-up as far as working with HIEMA, working with the other counties and the counties departments kind of gearing everybody up to potentially mobilizing and activating for response,” Magno said.

For insurance purposes, it’s also a time to take inventory of all your valuable items in advance of any future storms and check your policy because once a storm is actually coming, the window for prep is short.

“If it was to the point where they were gonna declare either a watch or warning, typically insurance companies will declare a moratorium,” said DTRIC Insurance vice president Mike Mishima.

“So in other words, that’s too late. When a moratorium is declared, you will not be able to purchase insurance, you will not be able to make any changes to your policy.”

Hawaii County officials say that if you have any swell-related damage to report, contact 808-935-0031.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
Clean-up efforts underway after huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses
Police arrest man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo
EMS
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into median on Moanalua Freeway
The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
As gas prices soar, the state is offering a generous incentive for ebike purchases

Latest News

Hawaii Workers Center advocates for workers bilked of wages due to them
It’s a job seeker’s market, but advocates say many low-wage earners aren’t seeing the same gains
Kamaehuakanaloa is an active volcano that was formed by Kilauea. While earthquake swarms are...
Scientists monitor new seismic activity at Hawaii’s undersea volcano
July 31 marks an important day in Hawaii’s history. It’s now also an official state holiday
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Civil Defense: Damage left behind by powerful swell a reminder to be prepared