Army veteran who sexually abused child sentenced to 19 years in federal prison

Your top local stories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Army veteran who sexually abused a child at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.

Authorities said Shawn Wilcher was a civilian, married to an active-duty soldier, when he preyed on a child he lived with from 2015 to 2018.

The girl, who was under 12, reported the abuse in 2019.

Wilcher must also register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

