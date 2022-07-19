Army veteran who sexually abused child sentenced to 19 years in federal prison
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Army veteran who sexually abused a child at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
Authorities said Shawn Wilcher was a civilian, married to an active-duty soldier, when he preyed on a child he lived with from 2015 to 2018.
The girl, who was under 12, reported the abuse in 2019.
Wilcher must also register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.
