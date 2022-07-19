Tributes
5 pairs of 'enhanced' night vision goggles stolen from Hawaii Army base

The Army is offering up to $10,000 for information on whoever stole night vision goggles from...
The Army is offering up to $10,000 for information on whoever stole night vision goggles from Schofield Barracks.(Army Garrison Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army is offering up to $10,000 for information on whoever stole “enhanced” night vision goggles from Schofield Barracks.

The Criminal Investigation Division says five pairs were taken from Building 1709 on Trimble Road.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Schofield Barracks CID office at (808) 78-8164 or click here.

