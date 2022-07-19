5 pairs of ‘enhanced’ night vision goggles stolen from Hawaii Army base

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Army is offering up to $10,000 for information on whoever stole “enhanced” night vision goggles from Schofield Barracks.

The Criminal Investigation Division says five pairs were taken from Building 1709 on Trimble Road.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Schofield Barracks CID office at (808) 78-8164 or click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.