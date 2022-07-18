Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay remains closed following water main break

Road collapses in Kahana disrupting traffic between North Shore and windward Oahu.
Road collapses in Kahana disrupting traffic between North Shore and windward Oahu.(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:45 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions near Kahana Bay Beach Park following a large water main break on Saturday night that destabilized the roadway.

Waimanalo resident Merry Gray was headed to Punaluu on Sunday morning when she was told she couldn’t cross the bridge by Trout Farm Road due to a collapsed road.

“How about a sign at Kahaluu or Kaneohe?” said Gray.

Crews from the Board of Water Supply, Department of Transportation and Hawaiian Electric were working at the site Sunday. BWS officials said the Kahuku side of Kamehameha Highway must first be stabilized before the 30-inch water main break can be repaired. The repairs are expected to take at least a week.

At that point, one-lane traffic will be contraflowed. The bridge structure itself is not damaged.

Water wagons are on Trout Farm Road for residents.

BWS is also delivering water to four families on the Kahuku side.

Kahana resident Sunny Greer says it’s the second time in the past month that a main break cut their access to water and disrupted their lives.

“I actually use this road to go grocery shopping at Tamura’s and also visit ohana. In fact, my neighbors are just down the road,” Greer said.

“They’re parked in my driveway because they can’t get through. And we’re all looking out for each other.”

Greer believes it’s a wake-up call as we get deeper into hurricane season.

“We all need to be prepared. Hawaiians say makaukau. So are we ready? We need to be ready,” Greer said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
As gas prices soar, the state is offering a generous incentive for ebike purchases
Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
HPD officer faces termination as newly released bodycam footage shows alleged brutality

Latest News

Performers with the Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network rehearse a scene from Gilbert &...
With newest musical, Kilauea drama network celebrates 20 years of community theater
RIMPAC (FILE)
2 sailors injured in engine fire aboard Peruvian ship participating in RIMPAC
45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Tickets still available for 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
In Kona, waves crashed over a wall just before a wedding ceremony was set to begin.
‘Like a tsunami’: Huge south swell sends waves crashing into homes, businesses