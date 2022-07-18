Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay remains closed following water main break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions near Kahana Bay Beach Park following a large water main break on Saturday night that destabilized the roadway.

Waimanalo resident Merry Gray was headed to Punaluu on Sunday morning when she was told she couldn’t cross the bridge by Trout Farm Road due to a collapsed road.

“How about a sign at Kahaluu or Kaneohe?” said Gray.

Crews from the Board of Water Supply, Department of Transportation and Hawaiian Electric were working at the site Sunday. BWS officials said the Kahuku side of Kamehameha Highway must first be stabilized before the 30-inch water main break can be repaired. The repairs are expected to take at least a week.

At that point, one-lane traffic will be contraflowed. The bridge structure itself is not damaged.

Water wagons are on Trout Farm Road for residents.

BWS is also delivering water to four families on the Kahuku side.

Kahana resident Sunny Greer says it’s the second time in the past month that a main break cut their access to water and disrupted their lives.

“I actually use this road to go grocery shopping at Tamura’s and also visit ohana. In fact, my neighbors are just down the road,” Greer said.

“They’re parked in my driveway because they can’t get through. And we’re all looking out for each other.”

Greer believes it’s a wake-up call as we get deeper into hurricane season.

“We all need to be prepared. Hawaiians say makaukau. So are we ready? We need to be ready,” Greer said.

