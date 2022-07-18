Want to be a K-pop star? Agency behind Blackpink seeking talent on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - YG Entertainment, the force behind multiple K-Pop powerhouses like Blackpink, is looking for talent on Oahu.

The leading talent agency in the K-pop sphere is embarking on a global audition tour in 30 different cities to find “artists who will expand to the world stage.”

They’ll be holding auditions on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at 24-7 Danceforce Studio.

In addition to Blackpink, YG Entertainment has produced groups like Big Bang, WINNER, iKON, and Treasure since its inception in 1996.

Audition categories are vocals, rap and dance.

Here are the official requirements:

Participants must be born between 2003 and 2012.

Auditionees can only choose one category (vocals, rap or dance).

Vocals and rap: one song within a minute without music.

Dance: one song within a minute with music from the auditionee’s cell phone.

Apply at this link. Organizers say a confirmation email with an audition time will be sent out on Aug. 17.

24-7 Danceforce studio address is located at 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy., Kaneohe, HI 96744.

For inquiries, email audition@ygmail.net.

