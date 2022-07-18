UH shark scientists to be featured in National Geographic docuseries

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of shark scientists from the University of Hawaii are being featured by National Geographic and Disney+ for their work.

Chloe Blandino, Paige Wernli and Julia Hartl are the graduate students behind the new docuseries, “Maui Shark Mystery,” which premiered its first episode Sunday.

The series was shot on both Oahu and Maui, and seeks to answer questions about what drives the seasonal influx of tiger sharks around Maui every year.

The all-female team of researchers dive dangerously close to some of the ocean’s largest predators. By gathering data, they are confronting one of marine biology’s greatest mysteries.

“It’s highly rewarding, I think it’s a ridiculous privilege that we get to be this all-female crew setting the stage and inspiring other young women who wish to pursue STEM and science careers,” said Blandino, who is a shark husbandry research specialist at UH.

The show’s next episode premieres on July 23, and can be accessed with a subscription to Disney+.

