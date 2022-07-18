Tributes
Tickets still available for 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
45th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tickets are still available for the 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards!

The biggest night in Hawaii music kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The theme of this year’s live event is “E Ho’i I Ka Piko” or “Return to the Core.”

The awards ceremony will include performances from some of Hawaii’s top artists, including Jake Shimabukuro, John Cruz, Kalani Peʻa, Paula Fuga, The Tuahine Troupe, and Walea.

For all the details and to buy tickets, click here.

