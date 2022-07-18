Tickets still available for 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tickets are still available for the 45th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards!

The biggest night in Hawaii music kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheraton Waikiki.

The theme of this year’s live event is “E Ho’i I Ka Piko” or “Return to the Core.”

The awards ceremony will include performances from some of Hawaii’s top artists, including Jake Shimabukuro, John Cruz, Kalani Peʻa, Paula Fuga, The Tuahine Troupe, and Walea.

