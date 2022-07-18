Surf remains dangerous on south shores, with locally strong trade winds starting the week

The large south swell has peaked but waves will remain large and dangerous Monday for south-facing shorelines, with the continued threat of coastal inundation of beaches and roads. A high surf warning will continue through 6 p.m. Monday as waves of 15 to 20 feet will still be possible Monday morning, lowering only slightly in the afternoon. Continue to use extreme caution on beaches and in harbors.

Longer-term, south shore surf will continue to lower Tuesday and Wednesday, with no significant south swells expected for the rest of the week. A small long-period swell is possible this coming Sunday. On other shores, some longer-period energy from Hurricane Estelle far in the eastern Pacific will combine with the trade wind swell to keep surf rough and choppy for east shores.

Meanwhile, a drier airmass is moving in over the island chain with breezy to locally strong trade winds. Rainfall will remain rather limited, with shallow moisture mainly for windward areas. Trades should ease slightly as the low-level trough that was Tropical Cyclone Darby continues to track westward and away from the state.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters due to the strong trade winds.

