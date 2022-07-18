Rainbow Wahine volleyball star Brooke Van Sickle named UH’s NCAA Woman of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Wahine volleyball stand out Brooke Van Sickle has been named the University of Hawaii’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Van Sickle is one of over 500 nominees from all divisions in the NCAA.

The best of the best! Our nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year! Brooke Van Sickle! #GoBows #SISTAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/CXSyji2E9x — Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) July 15, 2022

The annual award is given to the student athlete that has distinguished themselves in their community, on and off the playing surface.

For the first time in the awards history, the top 30 honorees and the winner will be named at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.