Rainbow Wahine volleyball star Brooke Van Sickle named UH’s NCAA Woman of the Year

University of Hawaii
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Wahine volleyball stand out Brooke Van Sickle has been named the University of Hawaii’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Van Sickle is one of over 500 nominees from all divisions in the NCAA.

The annual award is given to the student athlete that has distinguished themselves in their community, on and off the playing surface.

For the first time in the awards history, the top 30 honorees and the winner will be named at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio.

