Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police search for man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo

(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video shattering windows at a downtown Honolulu condo.

The incident happened at 215 North King Street early Sunday morning.

The building manager says the man was previously arrested for trespassing and released.

He shattered several windows in the lobby and units Saturday and returned early Sunday.

The man threw rocks into office windows on the ground floor.

The suspect caused an estimated 95-hundred dollars in damage.

If you have any information that can help police call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
As gas prices soar, the state is offering a generous incentive for ebike purchases
Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
HPD officer faces termination as newly released bodycam footage shows alleged brutality

Latest News

EMS
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into median on Moanalua Freeway
Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
File photo of high surf off Kakaako.
South shores remain under high surf warning; waves close beaches, roads
Lifeguards make hundreds of rescues as ‘historic’ swell rolls in
Lifeguards make hundreds of rescues as ‘historic’ swell rolls in