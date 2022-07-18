Police search for man caught on surveillance video shattering windows at Honolulu condo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a man who was seen on surveillance video shattering windows at a downtown Honolulu condo.

The incident happened at 215 North King Street early Sunday morning.

The building manager says the man was previously arrested for trespassing and released.

He shattered several windows in the lobby and units Saturday and returned early Sunday.

The man threw rocks into office windows on the ground floor.

The suspect caused an estimated 95-hundred dollars in damage.

If you have any information that can help police call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

