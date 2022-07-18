‘Out of System’ hosts first Hawaii Luau Grass Volleyball Tournament in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The boys from the ‘Out of System’ podcast — all with deep ties to Hawaii — hosted their first grass volleyball tournament for the people of the islands — aptly titled the Hawaii Luau.

“We’re just super excited to be out here.” OOS host Joe Worsley told Hawaii News Now. “There’s no better place, like location wise just view, there’s not a better place to play a tournament I think.”

In collaboration with 7 gen Culture, ‘Out of System’ hosted the first Hawaii Luau at the Kailua District Park. An all day grass volleyball tournament with a wide range of age divisions and skill levels, a true celebration of a sport that is deeply rooted in the culture of the 808.

Show runners Joe and Gage Worsley and Micah Ma’a are all deeply connected to the islands with Ma’a growing up on the east side of Oahu and attending Punahou, while the Worsley Brothers each becoming fan favorites for the Rainbow Warriors program.

All experiencing a full circle moment hosting their first tournament on Oahu.

“A lot of these guys, I’ve seen play, I’ve been teammates with, but a lot of the younger guys its just kind of cool.” Gage Worsley said. “A lot of these guys we’ve coached and now they’re of age where they’re playing open, they’re insane, it’s really cool to play against them and it’s kind of a full circle kind of moment.”

They’re hoping this even is just the starting point for many more endeavors for their brand in the future.

“We want this to continue to grow.” Joe said. “We want this to be like just kind of like the starting point of a lot of things for us, but at the same time we enjoy it a lot and I think for us it’s always important to be doing it in communities that we care a lot about.”

Despite the major planning to put this event on, the boys still feel like its just a group of friends playing ball.

“I feel like it’s still pretty grassroots you know.” Micah Ma’a said. “Like I feel like it’s kind of just a bunch of friends playing at the park, it doesn’t feel like anything to overproduced or anything like that.”

The Luau is one of their final stops on their OOS summer tour, a date that was circled on their calendar from the very beginning.

“Being in Hawaii let alone, but like your last hurrah is kind of something that you dream about and here we are.” Gage said.

Joe gage and Micah all hope to make this event an annual affair.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.