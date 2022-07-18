A throwback concert: Power duo from 2000s headed to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grammy-nominated artists Ja Rule and Ashanti are headed to Honolulu for a night full of their top hits.

The duo will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $55 to $125.

Both of these early hit 2000s artists have been on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Ja Rule was signed to The Inc. Records, which was formerly known as Murder Inc. and was led by Irv Gotti. He has also sold over 30 million records worldwide and was the best-selling rapper in 2001.

Over the span of her 20-year career, Ashanti has released six studio albums and received a number of awards including eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, and six American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publisher (ASCAP) Awards.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Dj’s Anit, Osnizzle & DJ CJ Park will also perform. It will be hosted by Power 104.3 Micah Banks.

