Kilauea Theater’s annual summer musical opens July 22

Performers with the Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network rehearse a scene from Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Mikado" which opens on July 22nd.(Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:24 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kilauea Drama and Entertainment Network (KDEN) on the Big Island is celebrating 20 years of providing community theater at the Kilauea military camp near the Halema’uma’u Crater in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The Kilauea Theater’s annual summer musical opens July 22 and will run every weekend through August 7.

This year, it will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado -- a story about love and duty set in Japan, in the town of Titipu.

“Theater is a great escape. Come and if you don’t come and be a part of it, come and see it because we need audience they’re equally as important,” said Suzi Bond, executive/artistic director of KDEN. “When you stand on the steps of our theater, you can see the glow from the volcano. And so there’s a lot of magic there, too.”

Bond says the group is excited to bring back live performances and are following COVID protocols.

“You sit in a square, you got six feet around you everywhere. We require masks. We take temperatures at the door, we do contact tracing. So we only saw 89 of our 200-plus seats for because that’s, you know, we want to still do theater, we still want to keep going, but it’s just still not safe,” she said.

Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Kilauea General Store, Kea’au Natural Foods, Basically Books, The Most Irresistible Shop in downtown Hilo and at the door.

For information, call 808-982-7344.

