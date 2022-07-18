Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kaka’ako Boxing Club moves into new gym in Kalihi

A long time boxing club has a new home.
A long time boxing club has a new home.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long time boxing club has a new home.

The Kaka’ako Boxing Club held their official grand opening and blessing Sunday morning for their new location on Kohou street in Kalihi.

The longtime boxing gym moving from their namesake region into the heart of kalihi after their previous location was sold.

Kaka’ako Boxing Club — which has been running since the 30′s — is an institution in the local boxing community, providing kids and young adults mentorship, guidance and healthy life skills through the sport of boxing.

Recently making the switch to a non-profit organization to further their dedication to serve their community.

“Totally special.” Coach Sean Fitzsimmons told reporters. “With the gym we use the sport of boxing to teach life skills, primarily how to achieve goals that we set for ourselves and boxing is the tool in which we use to teach that.”

“Thankfully we will be able to utilize this gym and continue the 90 years of investment the Kaka’ako boxing club has had in the community.”

To donate to the club or to take a class, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge waves crash into Maalaea Harbor on Maui.
Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in
The law appropriated $700,000 a year to the state Department of Transportation for the rebate...
As gas prices soar, the state is offering a generous incentive for ebike purchases
Siu Ako Tolutau Sharits and Kenneth Sharits.
‘This hit us hard’: Maui boy works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
The Hawaii Island Humane Society is pleading with members of the community to stop abandoning...
Hawaii Island Humane Society says people are abandoning their pets ‘in desperation’
Body cam video from Ofc. Corey Morgan arresting Souriya Xoumanivong
HPD officer faces termination as newly released bodycam footage shows alleged brutality

Latest News

University of Hawaii
Rainbow Wahine volleyball star Brooke Van Sickle named UH’s NCAA Woman of the Year
Hundreds hit the water on the North Shore for the JACO Chun’s to Waimea Bay Swim
Hawaii’s Punahele Soriano earns knockout at UFC Fight Night in Long Island
The North Shore swim Series was back up and running over at Waimea Bay for their third race of...
Hundreds hit the water on the North Shore for the JACO Chun’s to Waimea Bay Swim