Kaka’ako Boxing Club moves into new gym in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long time boxing club has a new home.

The Kaka’ako Boxing Club held their official grand opening and blessing Sunday morning for their new location on Kohou street in Kalihi.

The longtime boxing gym moving from their namesake region into the heart of kalihi after their previous location was sold.

Kaka’ako Boxing Club — which has been running since the 30′s — is an institution in the local boxing community, providing kids and young adults mentorship, guidance and healthy life skills through the sport of boxing.

Recently making the switch to a non-profit organization to further their dedication to serve their community.

“Totally special.” Coach Sean Fitzsimmons told reporters. “With the gym we use the sport of boxing to teach life skills, primarily how to achieve goals that we set for ourselves and boxing is the tool in which we use to teach that.”

“Thankfully we will be able to utilize this gym and continue the 90 years of investment the Kaka’ako boxing club has had in the community.”

To donate to the club or to take a class, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.