Forecast: Gusty winds and XL surf continue, calmer conditions due tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally strong and gusty trades in place across the islands will gradually weaken to moderate to locally breezy later in the week.

Drier trade wind flow will limit showers to begin the work week. However, showers will expand slightly in areal coverage along windward areas by Wednesday as an upper trough and increased moisture drift across the state.

A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south facing shores of all islands into Monday.

A High Surf Warning is in effect through Monday afternoon and may need to be expanded through Monday night.

A Marine Weather Statement is also posted to account for the potential for surges in harbors with south facing exposure.

Some longer period energy from Tropical Cyclone Estelle in the far eastern Pacific may affect east facing shores Thursday night through Sunday.

