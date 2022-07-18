Tributes
2 sailors injured in engine fire aboard Peruvian ship participating in RIMPAC exercises

RIMPAC (FILE)
RIMPAC (FILE)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Peruvian sailors suffered burns during RIMPAC exercises Sunday and were airlifted to a hospital on Oahu.

The fire broke out about 8 a.m. Sunday in the engine room of the Peruvian Navy ship BAP Almirante Guise, according to a news release.

at the time, the ship was taking part in the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii.

Helicopters from the French Navy and U.S. Navy airlifted the sailors to Oahu.

The Peruvian Navy said fire was “mitigated and controlled by the crew with the support of foreign units.”

