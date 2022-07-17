Tributes
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into median on Moanalua Freeway

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:37 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a median on Moanalua Freeway, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the freeway’s eastbound lanes, near the Red Hill exit.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway remain closed as authorities investigate.

This story will be updated.

