Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into median on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a median on Moanalua Freeway, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the freeway’s eastbound lanes, near the Red Hill exit.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway remain closed as authorities investigate.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.