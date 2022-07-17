Hundreds hit the water on the North Shore for the JACO Chun’s to Waimea Bay Swim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The North Shore swim Series was back up and running over at Waimea Bay for their third race of the summer.

“It’s been very exciting.” Race director Chris Gardner told Hawaii News Now. “It’s good to see people out and about and of course swimming a legacy sport in Hawaii’ you can’t beat it.”

In partnership with the Waikiki Swim Club, the Surf N Sea North Shore Swim series returned this summer.

Saturday morning they hosted their third race of the series with the JACO Chun’s to Waimea Bay Swim with over 400 participants hitting the clear waters of one the gems of the North Shore.

“We’re able to hold four races this year and generally the series has been going on for 33 years.” Gardner said. “This is our 33rd year and we usually have five races, but we’re down to four.”

The 1.6 mile trek took swimmers from the starting point at Waimea west towards Alligator Rock and looking back through the channel to the shores of the bay.

Coming in first place overall was University of Hawaii swimmer Brock Imonen with an impressive time of 29 minutes and 11.8 seconds.

“Going around the turn and everything it was pretty smooth.” Imonen said. “It got a little wavy, but there was nothing really too terrible about it, so it was really just seeing how long you hold the speed and the guy who came second was on my butt the entire time, so it was a good race.”

“It’s fun to be able to raise people again, it’s fun to be able to have that competition, but at the same time we’re all just having a good time so it’s nice.”

Unlike the controlled environment of a pool, competitors and organizers say that the natural and sometimes unpredictable conditions of the open ocean is an experience unlike any other.

“Just getting really comfortable feeling the ocean.” First overall woman finisher Linnea Mack said. “You don’t see this in the pool, we saw a big manta ray out there, I don’t know if it’s a manta ray or stingray, something floating on the bottom, so you don’t get that swimming a mile in the pool.”

The series wraps up with the North Shore Challenge Swim on July 30th.

